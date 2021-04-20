UH-72 Lakota crashes at Ft. Rucker

NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WTVY) - A crash has been reported at Ft. Rucker’s Brown Stagefield near New Brockton.

Fort Rucker officials have confirmed that an aircraft mishap occurred.

The aircraft is a UH-72 Lakota training helicopter.

First responders were advised of two entrapment with the crash.

The extent of any injuries in the crash is unknown.

This is a developing story, check back frequently for updates.

