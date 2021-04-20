Advertisement

Cooler Air On The Way

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Cooler air is on the way to the Wiregrass, with highs in the lower 70s over the coming days. We’ll be cooler at night, too, especially Thursday morning with lows in the lower 40s. We’ll warm heading into the weekend, with showers and thunderstorms on track for Saturday, some of which could be strong to severe.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 54°.  Winds W at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny, breezy. High near 73°. Winds NW at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear, high clouds. Low near 42°.  Winds N at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 42° High: 72° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 76° 10%

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms, some strong to severe. Low: 59° High: 78° 70%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 58° High: 78° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 82° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy.  Low: 55° High: 85° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 15-20 kts.  Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

