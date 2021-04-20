Advertisement

Chipola men to play in national tournament April 21

Chipola College captured the 2021 FCSAA State/NJCAA Region VIII Men's Basketball Championship...
Chipola College captured the 2021 FCSAA State/NJCAA Region VIII Men's Basketball Championship with an 88-75 victory over Indian River State College on April 10.(Source: Chipola Athletics)
By Press Release: Chipola Athletics
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIANNA (Press Release) - The Indians will play in the NJCAA National Tournament in Hutchinson, KS, Wednesday, April 21, at 8 p.m. CST, against the winner of Shelton State and Northeastern. The tourney runs through April 24 with the championship game set for 6 p.m.

For information, visit: https://www.njcaa.org/championships/sports/mbkb/div1/index and Chipola captured the FCSAA State/NJCAA Region VIII Championship with an 88-75 victory over Indian River State College on April 10. Chipola now has 14 men’s state titles, more than any other college in Florida.

Chipola advanced to the finals with wins over Gulf Coast and Eastern Florida State. Indian River State got past Florida State College and Florida SouthWestern to set up a meeting of the tournament’s top two seeds.

State Tournament MVP Jaeden Zackary scored 21 points and dished out five assists for Chipola. Zachary joined three fellow Chipola players on the All-Tournament Team—Lance Erving, Carlos Lemus and Nae’qwan Tomlin. Lemus led the Indians with 27. Tomlin had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

First year Chipola Coach Donnie Tyndall was named FCSAA Coach of the Year.

For more information, visit www.chipolaathletics.com

