Athletes wrap up the U.S. Paralympics Open in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Day two and the final day of the US Paralympics Cycling Open concluded in Huntsville yesterday. 48′s Briana Jones has a recap from Cummings research Park.

“All this a gift from God. I’ve learned a lot of things just to appreciate life and every gift that you’re given from God,” said Paralympics supporter, Georgina Ngatuni.

These athletes don’t have what some people consider a perfect body, but today they were all pedaling towards a gold medal as day two of the US Paralympics cycling open in Huntsville came to an end.

“I would say the time trials more of a steady effort you’re trying to hold your limit and not go over or under, where as today you’re trying to keep up with any attacks that happen,” said Paralympics gold medalist, Josie Fouts.

Attacks are those moments when athletes believe they have the race all to themselves but, someone creeps up.

Many of these athletes are from all around the world, but there is one that’s a hometown hero from right down south in Birmingham. she says there’s one thing she can do here she can’t seem to do anywhere else.

“You know I can say roll tide. No where else can I go where people even know what a hounds tooth mean. I live just down I-65 so to be able to just throw my bikes in the car and drive up here 65 north and be able to race in my own state, it’s just like awesome,” said Paralympics gold medalist, Jennifer Schuble.

Schuble took a gold medal yesterday in the Women’s C5 and today she still made the podium with a silver medal on the same event.

In June the Paralympics Cycling Open in Minneapolis will determine who will represent team USA in Tokyo.

Original Story: https://www.waff.com/2021/04/19/athletes-wrap-up-day-two-us-paralympics-open-huntsville/

