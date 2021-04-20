Advertisement

ADPH: 180-190 Alabamians tested positive after COVID-19 vaccinations

By Jonathan Grass, WSFA
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports that there are between 180 and 190 suspected vaccine “breakthrough cases” in Alabama.

This refers to those who are two weeks past their second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two weeks past their single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and still test positive for COVID-19.

Health officials are still urging all eligible Alabamians to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“No vaccine is 100 percent effective, but it is important to note that studies indicate persons who are vaccinated and still contract disease have less severe illness and are unlikely to be hospitalized or die from COVID-19,” ADPH said in a statement.

As of Monday, 3,371,795 COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to Alabama while 2,244,860 have been administered, according to ADPH. Nearly 918,000 people in the state are fully vaccinated.

Currently, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available in Alabama, but the Johnson & Johnson one is on a temporary hold.

Original Story: https://www.wsfa.com/2021/04/19/adph-alabamians-tested-positive-after-covid-vaccinations/

