Warm and sunny today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A quiet start to the week, Monday starts the week off with sunshine and highs in the middle 70s. A shower or two will be possible for Tuesday, then we stay dry through the remainder of the work week with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 70s. Our next system comes in on Saturday bringing with it a chance of rain, that sticks around into Sunday.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 75°. Winds NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 55°. Winds N 5 mph

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy a shower or two. High near 77°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph. 10%

EXTENDED

WED: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 73°

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 72°

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 76°

SAT: Mostly cloudy chance of rain. Low: 59° High: 78° 60%

SUN: Mostly cloudy chance of showers. Low: 61° High: 75° 20%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 54° High: 76°

TUE: Sunny. Low: 55° High: 79°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 15-20 kts. Seas 2-4 ft.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

