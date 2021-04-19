Advertisement

Some Cloudiness To Return

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – A fast-moving disturbance will bring a few clouds through the area overnight and early Tuesday, with a morning sprinkle possible. Sun returns for later Tuesday as we hit the upper 70s. Cooler air moves in for later in the week, before a batch of showers and thunderstorms arrives over the weekend.

TONIGHT – Increasing cloudiness. Low near 55°.  Winds light N.

TOMORROW – AM clouds, a sprinkle, then PM sun. High near 78°. Winds variable at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 54°.  Winds light W.

EXTENDED

WED: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 73° 0%

THU: Sunny.  Low: 45° High: 72° 0%

FRI: Partly sunny. Low: 50° High: 76° 10%

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms, some could be severe. Low: 59° High: 78° 70%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 61° High: 78° 10% lat

MON: Sunny. Low: 52° High: 80° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

