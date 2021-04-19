Advertisement

Police: Stalker arrested at Taylor Swift’s New York building

FILE - This Nov. 24, 2019 file photo shows Taylor Swift at the American Music Awards in Los...
FILE - This Nov. 24, 2019 file photo shows Taylor Swift at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A stalker who claims pop star Taylor Swift is communicating with him on social media was arrested on a trespassing charge after trying to break into the singer’s Manhattan apartment, police said Monday.

Hanks Johnson, 52, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Saturday after a 911 caller reported he was inside Swift’s Tribeca building without permission, a police spokesperson said.

Johnson was charged with criminal trespass and released on his own recognizance after an arraignment Sunday night. It wasn’t clear if he had an attorney who could comment.

The Daily News reports that outside the courthouse, Johnson made a show of sending direct messages to Swift’s Instagram account and claimed the predictive text suggestions on his phone were replies from her.

He also showed off a restraining order barring him from contacting models Bella and Gigi Hadid, who are friends of Swift’s, the newspaper said.

Swift, who is back at the top of the charts with her rerecording of 2008′s “Fearless,” has been plagued over the years by stalkers at her homes on both coasts. A different man was arrested for breaking into her New York apartment in 2018 and taking a nap, police said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle wreck claims life of Ozark man
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said Friday that the governor signed the bill naming the sweet...
Ivey OKs naming sweet potato as Alabama’s state vegetable
THC-laced Cheetos discovered in Crenshaw County
THC-laced Cheetos discovered in Crenshaw County
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas
Dawn Lineberger is facing a theft by deception charge. She is accused of scamming people out of...
Huntsville woman accused of scamming people out of money, claiming she was dying of cancer

Latest News

In this image from NASA, NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity hovers above the surface...
NASA’s Mars helicopter takes flight, 1st for another planet
A mechanical issue forces a pilot to land close to shore at the Cocoa Beach Air Show.
Plane lands on water on Cocoa Beach, Florida
Former officer Derek Chauvin, 45, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and...
LIVE: Prosecutor: Chauvin ‘had to know’ Floyd’s life was in danger
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Ex-Texas deputy wanted in deaths of 3 is arrested
Fauci comments on why officials are calling it a "pause" of J&J vaccine. (Source: POOL via CNN...
CDC to meet Friday to discuss J&J COVID vaccine pause