Nearly one year later Wallace Community College theatre members are ready to take the stage for their sold out show, Cinderella

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Lights.. Camera.. Action!

After COVID-19 forced the show to be postponed for almost a year, Wallace Community College’s drama team is ready to take the stage once again.

Director Charles Sirmon began his career at Wallace Community College last January. Excited to bring life back to the stage yet what happened, no one could have expected.

“We were a good six weeks into rehearsal it was a new exciting experience we were all looking forward to do and then all of a sudden of course as we know all of our lives were changed due to COVID and so we were put on hold,” said Charles Sirmon – Director of Theatre at Wallace Community College.

What they thought would be a couple of weeks delay, turned into a couple months. Before they knew it, nearly a year had passed.

“We have had to do a lot of reworking and a lot of restructuring and following different guidelines but now we are finally ready to produce “Cinderella,” said Sirmon.

You could say a year of anticipation has only made the cast that much more ready to take the stage.

“So now these students that have been working on this show since last January their excitement their energy their professionalism their work ethic has even grown stronger, and I think because we’ve all been through this process together that makes for an even more exceptional production and a more exciting product that the community will see,” said Sirmon.

And when I asked Sirmon what the community can expect come show time...

“They are in for a surprise the magic will show as soon as they walk through the door the scenic design and those elements where we have brought in Broadway guest artists,” said Sirmon.

Sirmon’s hope is to continue to grow the theatre department at Wallace bringing yearly musicals and fall productions.

All four productions of “Cinderella” are sold out. Sirmon says this is exciting news, considering it is his first production and the students have worked so hard.

