Motorcycle wreck claims life of Ozark man

(WLUC)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A single-vehicle motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon has claimed the life of a Dale County man.

Darrius James Granger, 29, of Ozark was traveling west on a 2008 Buell, left the roadway and struck a tree. Granger was transported to an area hospital for immediate medical attention, where he later died from his injuries.

The crash occurred on Stateline Road, approximately four miles east of Cottonwood city limits.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

