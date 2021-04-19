Kiwanis Club of Dothan holds annual golf tournament for charity

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several Wiregrass charities will be on the receiving end of some much needed funding, thanks to the Kiwanis Club of Dothan.

Monday was the club’s annual golf tournament. More than 100 golfers took part in the competition, with money raised going to help 20 charities.

One of those is Children’s of Alabama, which was presented a check today for $1,000.

“We’re just thankful for the support for everyone that, you know, even in this last year that has been so tough for everyone that we still have support from the community around the state and beyond to just care for our patients,” said Carmen Maddox, coordinator of community development for Children’s.

“Kiwanis has been active in this community, raising money to help children. We buy books, we fund scholarships, and many other activities that are important to children,” said. John Taylor, Kiwanis Club President. anchor tag:

The Dothan club is celebrating their 100th year of service to Wiregrass children.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.