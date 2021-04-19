Advertisement

G.W. Long wins rain shortened Dothan Diamond Classic

By Justin McNelley
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The rains stayed away most of the early morning on Saturday, but by the time the Dothan Diamond Classic championship game rolled around, Mother Nature stepped in an intervened.

Due to weather, the 2021 Dothan Diamond Classic title game was canceled and G.W. Long was crowned champions due to a head-to-head win earlier in the week against Houston Academy, who was also in the championship game.

The two teams were tied a 1-1 in the final game when it was called off.

