BREAKING: Dothan police officer shot

By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan police officer was shot while trying to make a traffic stop. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at Third Avenue and Trim Street.

The officer was taken to Southeast Health. His condition is not believed to be life threatening.

A second person was also shot. Their condition was initially reported as critical.

Details are limited at this time. Continue to check with WTVY.com for the latest info.

