ALEA urging boating caution as peak time for accidents nears

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Law enforcement officers say its nearing peak season for boating accidents with more boaters on the lakes and rivers during the spring season.

So far, it’s been quiet fiscal year for ALEA.

“Starting October 1st, 2020, through September 30th 2021, there have been 17 boating accidents with 8 injuries and three individuals have been killed,” said Trooper Kendra McKinney.

McKinney says summer is on the way which means thousands will soon be out on Alabama’s lakes, beaches, and rivers.

“We typically see the most boating accidents between the months of May and September,” McKinney said.

That’s why ALEA is urging boaters to follow the rules of the water in an effort to decrease the number of boating accidents this summer.

Those rules include designating a driver, and making sure everyone on board has a life jacket.

“It is required for them to have a coast guard approved life-vest on for everybody on the boat. Everybody must have one that is fitted to that individual themselves, and kids under 8 also needs to have a life jacket on as well,” McKinney said.

McKinney also encourages boaters to be mindful, courteous, and kind to other boaters.

“We get that everyone is ready and excited to be out in the sun and enjoy themselves and have fun with their family and friends..”

Click here for more information on ALEA’s boating rules and regulations.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.