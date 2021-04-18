Advertisement

Wiregrass Angel House kicks of National Crime Victims Rights Week with a family fun day

Wiregrass Angel House Family Fun Day
Wiregrass Angel House Family Fun Day(WTVY)
By Justin Walker
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Angel House is beginning one of its’ most important weeks known as National Crime Victims Rights Week. It’s a week dedicated to honoring and remembering violent crime victims and survivors.

The Wiregrass Angel House held a family fun day Sunday afternoon to begin the week.

The event featured bouncy houses, face painting, family-oriented games and food vendors.

The Exchange Center for Child Abuse, The House of Ruth, Dothan Leisure Services, and the Child Advocacy Center were all there to take part.

Organizers say while the event was an exciting day, it doesn’t take away from the importance of the progress made and work that still needs to be done.

“Victims have not always had the rights that they have now. And even though they do have rights now, they still struggle. So it’s nice just to have a whole week to just celebrate how far victims’ rights have come in the last 37 years to just kind of bring awareness to it. And let everyone know you do have a voice and we hear you and so does the community,” said Katy Lewis, the outreach advocate for the Wiregrass Angel House.

The Angel House will have several events this week, including a candle light vigil at the Houston County Courthouse on Monday, an annual golf tournament on Thursday, and two nights of fundraising at local restaurants.

