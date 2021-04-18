Advertisement

Sunny Skies on the Way

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By Zack Webster
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – The rain is gone, and we’ve even seen some sunshine across the Wiregrass for our Sunday afternoon. Temperatures around the region warmed up into the middle 70s as well. Sunny conditions will continue to stick around through the opening half of next week. Our next significant rain chance for now holds off until Saturday. Highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 50s.

TONIGHT – Clearing, a stray sprinkle possible early. Low near 53°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 75°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, stray sprinkle possible. Low near 55°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Morning clouds, then mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 77° 10% AM

WED: Sunny.  Low: 54° High: 73°

THU: Sunny with a few high clouds. Low: 45° High: 72°

FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 76°

SAT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 59° High: 78° 60%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 61° High: 75° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 10-15 kts, turning NW at 5-10 kts by the afternoon. Seas 2-4 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

THC-laced Cheetos discovered in Crenshaw County
THC-laced Cheetos discovered in Crenshaw County
Dawn Lineberger is facing a theft by deception charge. She is accused of scamming people out of...
Huntsville woman accused of scamming people out of money, claiming she was dying of cancer
The inaugural Wiregrass Angel House Charity Run
Motorcycle charity run benefits Wiregrass Angel House
Emma Weeks sells fertilized chicken eggs as a business.
Chipley’s “Chicken Girl” featured in national magazine
WTVY News 4
News4 Live at Headland’s Under the Oaks

Latest News

The rain moves out, and some sunshine returns to the Wiregrass by later on Sunday afternoon.
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast, April 17, 2021
WTVY Wx Logo
Drier Close to the Weekend
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast April 16, 2021
WTVY Wx Logo
Cloudy Pattern Continues