Sunny Skies on the Way

SYNOPSIS – The rain is gone, and we’ve even seen some sunshine across the Wiregrass for our Sunday afternoon. Temperatures around the region warmed up into the middle 70s as well. Sunny conditions will continue to stick around through the opening half of next week. Our next significant rain chance for now holds off until Saturday. Highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 50s.

TONIGHT – Clearing, a stray sprinkle possible early. Low near 53°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 75°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, stray sprinkle possible. Low near 55°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Morning clouds, then mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 77° 10% AM

WED: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 73°

THU: Sunny with a few high clouds. Low: 45° High: 72°

FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 76°

SAT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 59° High: 78° 60%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 61° High: 75° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 10-15 kts, turning NW at 5-10 kts by the afternoon. Seas 2-4 feet.

