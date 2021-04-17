Advertisement

Motorcycle charity run benefits Wiregrass Angel House

By Justin Walker
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A group of bikers thundered along the roadways Saturday morning to raise money for a good cause.

The inaugural Wiregrass Angel House Charity Run was sponsored by the Wiregrass Punishers and the Heart of Dixie Chapter of the Gunfighters, LLC, both which are both law enforcement motorcycle clubs.

Bikers from as far away as New Hampshire road 60 miles through Dothan, Ashford, and Henry County to honor the more than 600 victims of violent crimes in our area.

100% of the proceeds raised went to the Wiregrass Angel House to support their efforts in providing support for those victims.

“They do a great job for our victims and our police department, and any local community in the Wiregrass area. And we’re just trying to help them out,” said William Phares, Vice President of the Punishers.

The event also had food trucks.

Organizers are hoping to make this an annual event.

