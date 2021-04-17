Drier Close to the Weekend

SYNOPSIS – It has been a wet Saturday across most of the southern portions of the Wiregrass, but we’re getting closer and closer to drying out for the end of the weekend and beyond. We’ll begin to dry out on Sunday after a few more scattered showers overnight tonight. Sunny skies with a few clouds from time to time will move into the region for Sunday and beyond. For now, our next rain chance holds off until next Saturday. Highs will be in the middle 70s with lows in the 50s.

TONIGHT – Scattered showers. Low near 57°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 75°. Winds WNW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low near 53°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 75°

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 77° 10%

WED: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 73°

THU: Sunny with a few high clouds. Low: 45° High: 74°

FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 76°

SAT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 59° High: 78° 50%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 10 kts. Seas 2-3 feet.

