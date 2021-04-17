Advertisement

American, 2 Russians return to Earth from space station

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — An American astronaut and two Russians have returned to Earth after six months aboard the International Space Station.

A Soyuz space capsule carrying NASA’s Kate Rubins and Russians Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov landed at 0455 GMT (12:55 a.m. EDT) Saturday in the steppes of Kazakhstan.

Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Russian space agency Roskosmos, said all three were feeling well after they were extracted from the capsule and began reacclimating to the pull of gravity.

The three had arrived at the orbiting laboratory complex on Oct. 14.

There now are seven people aboard the ISS: NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Russians Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov arrived on April 9; Americans Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, and Japan’s Soichi Noguchi, came aboard in November on the SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience, the first ISS docking under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dawn Lineberger is facing a theft by deception charge. She is accused of scamming people out of...
Huntsville woman accused of scamming people out of money, claiming she was dying of cancer
This image from Chicago Police Department body cam video shows the moment before Chicago Police...
Video: Chicago police critics call for charges in shooting of boy
Dothan Dream Downtown Event
What do you want to see in Downtown Dothan?
Alabama Senate advances bill on transgender girls in sports
Alabama Senate advances bill on transgender girls in sports
WTVY News 4
News4 Live at Headland’s Under the Oaks

Latest News

Police and fire teams arrive at the scene outside a FedEx facility in Indianapolis where...
Four Sikhs among victims of Indianapolis mass shooting
The coffin arrives at St George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside...
Prince Philip is laid to rest as somber queen sits alone
A Portland Police officer stand by following a police involved shooting of a man at Lents Park,...
Riot declared after police kill man in Oregon protests
An officer-involved shooting in Portland that left a man dead. (Source: KATU via CNN Newsource)
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Portland
This satellite photo from Planet Labs Inc. shows Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Wednesday,...
Iran names suspect in Natanz attack, says he fled country