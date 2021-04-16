Advertisement

LIVE: What do you want to see in Downtown Dothan?

By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Friday morning Angie Casey, community liaison for Transformation Through the Arts, will announce details for the upcoming Dream Downtown event.

The press conference will be live streamed on WTVY’s website and WTVY News 4 app.

Jamie Bienvenu, executive director of Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority, will also be on hand providing event information including performances, activities, restaurants and food vendors. In addition, President of Wiregrass Foundation, Troy Fountain, and City of Dothan City Manager, Kevin Cowper, will have comments as well.

The purpose of the Dream Downtown event is to gather community-wide input on what features the public would like to see downtown.

Transformation Through the Arts is an initiative of Wiregrass Foundation in partnership with the City of Dothan.

