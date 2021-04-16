Wetter Pattern Continues

SYNOPSIS – A wet second half to the week continues into the weekend. We’ll continue to see isolated showers on Friday and Saturday with some heavier rain moving through each evening. Things begin to turn drier into next week. Highs will remain in the 70s with lows in the 50s.

TODAY – Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. High near 69°. Winds NNE at 5 mph.

TONIGHT – Scattered showers, a rumble of thunder possible. Low near 55°. Winds N 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Isolated thunderstorms. High near 72°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 55° High: 72° 30%

SUN: Morning showers, then mostly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 75° 50% AM

MON: Sunny with a few high clouds. Low: 53° High: 73°

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 77°

WED: Sunny with a few high clouds. Low: 54° High: 76°

THU: Sunny with a few high clouds. Low: 45° High: 74°

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10 kts. Seas 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.