Wetter Pattern Continues

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Zack Webster
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – A wet second half to the week continues into the weekend. We’ll continue to see isolated showers on Friday and Saturday with some heavier rain moving through each evening. Things begin to turn drier into next week. Highs will remain in the 70s with lows in the 50s.

TODAY – Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. High near 69°. Winds NNE at 5 mph.

TONIGHT – Scattered showers, a rumble of thunder possible. Low near 55°. Winds N 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Isolated thunderstorms. High near 72°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 55° High: 72° 30%

SUN: Morning showers, then mostly cloudy.  Low: 55° High: 75° 50% AM

MON: Sunny with a few high clouds. Low: 53° High: 73°

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 77°

WED: Sunny with a few high clouds.  Low: 54° High: 76°

THU: Sunny with a few high clouds. Low: 45° High: 74°

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10 kts. Seas 2-3 feet.

