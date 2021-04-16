Advertisement

Veteran who died with no family in Florida will be returned to rest in his old Kentucky home

Wallace “Colonel” Anderson Taylor is going home.
By Melissa Ratliff, WWSB
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The body of a Korean War hero who died in Florida will be taken on a 1,000-mile journey from Zephyrhills, Florida, to Kentucky.

According to his obituary, Wallace joined the Army Air Corps in 1941 to help support the war effort. A decade later he was deployed to Korea where he served in the Army’s 38th Ordinance Company as staff sergeant and section chief. He passed away in February and those who knew him worked to raise money so that he could be returned to his home state of Kentucky.

Because he outlived his family, Wallace’s remains went unclaimed for months.

This morning, a motorcade left Sarasota carrying Wallace’s remains, setting out on the road back to the Bluegrass State. A funeral service will be held April 18, 2021, at Resthaven Memorial Park in Buechel, Kentucky.

.He will receive a motorcycle escort called “The Final Mile” along the 1,056-mile journey by the great men and volunteers of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, a Veterans Service Organization and nonprofit committed to ensuring that no veteran of the United States military will be forgotten and buried without the proper military honors.

Wallace was also honored after his military service by the Commonwealth of Kentucky with the title of Kentucky Colonel, given to individuals in recognition of noteworthy accomplishments or outstanding service.

In lieu of flowers, it is requested that well-wishers make a donation to help fund his Final Mile funeral escort and associated expenses via the GoFundMe account that has been established.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.mysuncoast.com/2021/04/16/veteran-who-died-with-no-family-florida-will-be-returned-rest-his-old-kentucky-home/

