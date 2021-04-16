Troy University trustee Lamar Higgins dies

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University officials confirm that Lamar Higgins, vice president pro tempore of the trustee board, has died.

The Marbury native was the university’s first Black SGA president in the 1970s. He would later become Troy’s first Black trustee.

Higgins was a key figure in establishing the Rosa Parks Museum and the John Robert Lewis Leadership Conference. The African American Leadership Conference has been part of the school’s Black History Month recognition for more than 20 years.

“He will be greatly missed by the entire Troy community,” a spokesman said in a statement.

The cause of death has not been released, but university officials say he had been battling an extended illness.

