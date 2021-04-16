Purple Cats surging into postseason

ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) - The AHSAA baseball playoffs are just around the corner and the Ariton Purple Cats have already locked up their spot in the postseason.

Ariton went undefeated in Class 2A Area 3 in route to capturing the area crown.

It’s been quite a month for the Purple Cats. Ariton has dropped just one game so far in April and has catapulted up to #4 in the state ranking in Class 2A.

With their sights set on making a run at the state title, head coach Logan Dunlap believes his team is finding their stride at the perfect time.

“We’ve swung the bat really well the past month or so,” said Dunlap. “Early on pitching and defense sort of kept us in it and kept the things together. Now that the bats are stating to come around, we’re starting to develop into a more complete team.”

Ariton will wrap up the regular season on Friday against Eufaula.

