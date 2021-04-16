Advertisement

Paralyzed Veterans of America racing team prepares for weekend racing

By Tiffany Thompson WAFF
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Paralyzed Veterans of America racing team is ready to ride in Huntsville this weekend.

The team competes in events all across the country with its next stop at Cummings Research Park for the U.S. Paralympics Cycling Open. Earlier this week, the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce said 20 members of the veteran race team will take part in this weekend’s competition.

Jody Shiflett, the team’s Director of Racing and Fitness, believes the weekend event means more than the usual competition because the team has been kept apart due to the pandemic.

“We are a band of brothers even though we have some women on the team as well. Most of us have only seen each other virtually over these last 15 months,” Shiflett said. After the pandemic pause, Shiflett said the weekend is not about results but instead the excitement of watching the team compete.

The Open will be the first race for athlete Jackie Jones.

“It gives me an opportunity to meet face to face and talk to people and get that comradery, and just pick their brain because I am new to the sport,” Jones said.

Find out more about this weekend’s U.S. Paralympics Cycling Open in the WAFF Event Guide.

Original Story https://www.waff.com/2021/04/16/paralyzed-veterans-america-racing-team-prepares-weekend-racing/

