Advertisement

On the dotted line: Ashford’s Lambert signs with Huntingdon

By Justin McNelley
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Congratulations to Ashford senior Ian Lambert. The Yellow Jacket offensive lineman put the pen-to-paper and signed with Huntingdon College in Montgomery on Thursday.

Lambert was a key piece to the Yellow Jackets rushing success this season, not just with his blocking, he even got some chances to run the ball.

He’s excited about joining the winning tradition up at Huntingdon.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Committee advances lottery bill, keeps casino issue alive
Alabama Senate passes lottery, gaming legislation
Donovan Jamirr Franklin - Rape 1st Degree and Two Counts of Sodomy 1st Degree.
Dothan police arrest student for rape at Dothan High
Sign outside the office of Dr. Tim Logan, the Ozark veterinarian charged with animal cruelty.
Woman whose video got vet arrested trusted him with her dog
Casino possible in Houston County
Another round of P-EBT benefits coming to eligible Alabama families
Another round of P-EBT benefits coming to eligible Alabama families

Latest News

On the dotted line: Ashford's Lambert signs with Huntingdon
On the dotted line: Ashford's Lambert signs with Huntingdon
Dothan Wolves one win away from area title
Dothan Wolves one win away from area title
Dothan Wolves one win away from area title
Dothan Wolves one win away from area title
Enterprise State increasing number of athletic scholarships
Enterprise State increasing number of athletic scholarships