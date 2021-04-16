On the dotted line: Ashford’s Lambert signs with Huntingdon

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Congratulations to Ashford senior Ian Lambert. The Yellow Jacket offensive lineman put the pen-to-paper and signed with Huntingdon College in Montgomery on Thursday.

Lambert was a key piece to the Yellow Jackets rushing success this season, not just with his blocking, he even got some chances to run the ball.

He’s excited about joining the winning tradition up at Huntingdon.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.