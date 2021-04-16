Advertisement

News4 Live at Headland’s Under the Oaks

WTVY News 4
WTVY News 4(Source: WTVY News 4)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 is on the road tonight for our newscasts.

We are headed to Headland where they are hosting their Under the Oaks concert series.

We’ll be downtown beginning with News 4 at 4 with Maggie DesRosiers and Zach Hatcher.

[ WATCH: News 4 at 4 & 5:30 LIVE from the Under the Oaks concert series. ]

We’ll be joined by Reginald Jones, Taylor Pollock, and David Paul for News 4 at 5 and 6.

[ WATCH: News 4 at 5 & 6 LIVE from the Under the Oaks concert series. ]

Make plans to come out tonight and say hello to our team and enjoy a great night on the square in Headland

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Another round of P-EBT benefits coming to eligible Alabama families
Another round of P-EBT benefits coming to eligible Alabama families
There's no more blowing smoke, medicinal marijuana will be legal in July. South Dakota is the...
Medical marijuana debate continues in Alabama Legislature
Committee advances lottery bill, keeps casino issue alive
Alabama Senate passes lottery, gaming legislation
Casino possible in Houston County
Donovan Jamirr Franklin - Rape 1st Degree and Two Counts of Sodomy 1st Degree.
Dothan police arrest student for rape at Dothan High

Latest News

WRGX First News at 4
WTVY Wx Logo
Cloudy Pattern Continues
Purple Cats surging into postseason
Purple Cats surging into postseason
Georgia Attorney General to defend five lawsuits over the state’s new elections law
Georgia Attorney General to defend five lawsuits over the state’s new elections law