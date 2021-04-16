News4 Live at Headland’s Under the Oaks
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 is on the road tonight for our newscasts.
We are headed to Headland where they are hosting their Under the Oaks concert series.
We’ll be downtown beginning with News 4 at 4 with Maggie DesRosiers and Zach Hatcher.
We’ll be joined by Reginald Jones, Taylor Pollock, and David Paul for News 4 at 5 and 6.
Make plans to come out tonight and say hello to our team and enjoy a great night on the square in Headland
