Health officials worry about large crowds at events this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Large social and sporting events like the Magic City Classic and A-Day are back in action this weekend, bringing thousands of fans to the area.

UAB’s Dr. Suzanne Judd said the large events this weekend make her nervous and if people aren’t careful they could catch COVID-19.

Judd said large outdoor events are safer this year than they were last year, but she said it’s still risky.

Dr. Judd said in a crowd of around 1,000 people, you can guarantee at least one person has COVID-19 and will spread it to someone else.

She said these events could lead to a lot of people getting sick at one time.

“Given that at least 40% of the population does not have any immunity, that 40% could really be putting themselves at risk being in a large gathering like that,” Judd said.

Dr. Judd asks people going to an event this weekend to continue wearing a mask even without the mandate, stay socially distanced, and try to stay with the people you came with.

