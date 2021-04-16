Ga. childcare providers to receive funding from American Rescue Plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia childcare providers are getting a massive boost in funding through the American Rescue Plan - to the tune of nearly $1.6 billion.

Childcare providers are another industry that’s been hit hard over the last year.

In December, the National Association for the Education of Young Children said one in four child care centers said if enrollment remained low, they would have to close their doors in the coming months. U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin Walsh says the billions of dollars in funding from the American Rescue Plan will help those centers and their employees.

“This is an opportunity now for us not just to re-open them but to kind of rebuild them and get that infrastructure back up so we can continue to move forward with an equitable recovery across the country,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin Walsh.

The White House announced Thursday, states, tribes, and territories will receive $39 billion to pay for employees, PPE, ventilation systems, and more. Georgia will get nearly $1.6 billion.

Each state will receive funding in two ways - a flexible fund and a stabilization fund.

Secretary Walsh says it’ll provide parents who had to leave the workforce to take care of their children a chance to get back to work.

“2 million women across America have been pushed out of the workforce, some of it is due to lack of childcare and also taking care of older adults,” he said. “As these centers open up and have more and more kids in them, parents will have an opportunity to be able to place their kids into childcare.”

Secretary Walsh says this money will bring Americans one step closer to recovering from the pandemic.

Secretary Walsh also says the money through the American Rescue Plans expands the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit.

Families with an income below $125,000 can receive $4,000 to $8,000 for two or more children when they file their taxes.

