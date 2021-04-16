Advertisement

FEMA warns of scammers targeting families seeking COVID funeral relief

FEMA
FEMA
By Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - FEMA’s emergency funeral relief fund was meant for grieving families needing money for funeral expenses. But now, scammers are targeting families who’ve already lost so much.

Under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and the American Rescue Plan Act, FEMA has announced it will be providing financial assistance for COVID-19 related funeral expenses incurred after January 20, 2020.

RELATED: FEMA will reimburse funeral expenses for families who lost a loved one to COVID

However, scammers are taking advantage and calling families claiming to be from FEMA.

First, they ask if you are interested in the reimbursement. That’s when they ask for your personal information, even trying to get your lost loved ones information to get into their estates

Officials with FEMA want to stress that they will never call you individually unless you have called their department first.

They also say they are overwhelmed with calls, so if you can’t reach someone the first time, you should keep calling.

You can find out if you are eligible and how to apply online.

You can also call the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Line Number at 844-684-6333. This is a toll-free phone number to get a COVID-19 Funeral Assistance application completed with help from FEMA’s representatives. Multilingual services are available.

You can reach a representative between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., Monday through Friday.

MORE: How to get FEMA funds for COVID-19 funeral costs

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another round of P-EBT benefits coming to eligible Alabama families
Another round of P-EBT benefits coming to eligible Alabama families
There's no more blowing smoke, medicinal marijuana will be legal in July. South Dakota is the...
Medical marijuana debate continues in Alabama Legislature
Committee advances lottery bill, keeps casino issue alive
Alabama Senate passes lottery, gaming legislation
Casino possible in Houston County
Donovan Jamirr Franklin - Rape 1st Degree and Two Counts of Sodomy 1st Degree.
Dothan police arrest student for rape at Dothan High

Latest News

Georgia Attorney General to defend five lawsuits over the state’s new elections law
Georgia Attorney General to defend five lawsuits over the state’s new elections law
Troy University trustee Lamar Higgins dies
Troy University trustee Lamar Higgins dies
Georgia faces federal lawsuits over new voting laws
Georgia attorney general to fight 5 lawsuits over state’s new voting law
Lamar Higgins was the university’s first Black SGA president in the 1970s. He would later...
Troy University trustee Lamar Higgins dies
File image
Bill would ban state enforcement of federal gun laws