FEMA warns of scammers targeting families seeking COVID funeral relief

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - FEMA’s emergency funeral relief fund was meant for grieving families needing money for funeral expenses. But now, scammers are targeting families who’ve already lost so much.

Under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and the American Rescue Plan Act, FEMA has announced it will be providing financial assistance for COVID-19 related funeral expenses incurred after January 20, 2020.

However, scammers are taking advantage and calling families claiming to be from FEMA.

First, they ask if you are interested in the reimbursement. That’s when they ask for your personal information, even trying to get your lost loved ones information to get into their estates

Officials with FEMA want to stress that they will never call you individually unless you have called their department first.

They also say they are overwhelmed with calls, so if you can’t reach someone the first time, you should keep calling.

You can find out if you are eligible and how to apply online.

You can also call the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Line Number at 844-684-6333. This is a toll-free phone number to get a COVID-19 Funeral Assistance application completed with help from FEMA’s representatives. Multilingual services are available.

You can reach a representative between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.