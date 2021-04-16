Advertisement

Cloudy Pattern Continues

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – More clouds are on the way as we head into the weekend, a few more showers, too. Scattered showers overnight will end Saturday morning, but more scattered showers arrive for the PM hours. After a few more raindrops Saturday night, Sunday will turn partly sunny and a bit warmer. Much of next week will be dry and pleasant.

TONIGHT – Cloudy, scattered showers. Low near 55°.  Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – A few showers early and later, otherwise mostly cloudy. High near 68°. Winds variable at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Cloudy, a few showers. Low near 55°.  Winds NW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly sunny. Low: 55° High: 55° 20% early

MON: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 75° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 77° 20%

WED: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 73° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny.  Low: 45° High: 74° 5%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, rain possible later. Low: 50° High: 76° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

