Cloudy Pattern Continues

SYNOPSIS – More clouds are on the way as we head into the weekend, a few more showers, too. Scattered showers overnight will end Saturday morning, but more scattered showers arrive for the PM hours. After a few more raindrops Saturday night, Sunday will turn partly sunny and a bit warmer. Much of next week will be dry and pleasant.

TONIGHT – Cloudy, scattered showers. Low near 55°. Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – A few showers early and later, otherwise mostly cloudy. High near 68°. Winds variable at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Cloudy, a few showers. Low near 55°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly sunny. Low: 55° High: 55° 20% early

MON: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 75° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 77° 20%

WED: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 73° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 45° High: 74° 5%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, rain possible later. Low: 50° High: 76° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.