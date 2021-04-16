Advertisement

Chipley’s “Chicken Girl” featured in national magazine

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There are many forms that somebody’s “first job” can take.

For one Washington County girl, that job comes with a rather unique title.

“I’m the Chicken Girl!” says Emma Weeks, an 11-year-old from Chipley who is making a name for herself in the national world of chickens. She was recently featured in “Chickens” magazine, and her foray into fowl just naturally fell together.

“Chickens just kind of happened,” Weeks said. “I’ve got 60 to 70 birds now and I ship their fertile hatching eggs all over the country as a business.”

Weeks has around eight flocks of chickens of varying breeds, and what started as a hobby has become a full-blown operation.

“I started with a little egg business,” Weeks said. “Just eating eggs, just selling them to anyone who basically mentioned eggs. It’s just where it started, and then we started getting into the rare breeds.”

As Emma demonstrates, any hobby can become an “egg”-cellent opportunity.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another round of P-EBT benefits coming to eligible Alabama families
Another round of P-EBT benefits coming to eligible Alabama families
There's no more blowing smoke, medicinal marijuana will be legal in July. South Dakota is the...
Medical marijuana debate continues in Alabama Legislature
Committee advances lottery bill, keeps casino issue alive
Alabama Senate passes lottery, gaming legislation
Casino possible in Houston County
Donovan Jamirr Franklin - Rape 1st Degree and Two Counts of Sodomy 1st Degree.
Dothan police arrest student for rape at Dothan High

Latest News

Health officials worry about large crowds at events this weekend
Health officials worry about large crowds at events this weekend
Dothan Dream Downtown Event
What do you want to see in Downtown Dothan?
WTVY Wx Logo
Wetter Pattern Continues
On the dotted line: Ashford's Lambert signs with Huntingdon
On the dotted line: Ashford's Lambert signs with Huntingdon