Advertisement

Brett Favre says politics are ruining sports; protests are ‘more turmoil than good’

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with...
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Jacob Gallant, WLBT
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - NFL Hall of Famer and Mississippian Brett Favre is making headlines over his recent comments on the current state of sports.

Favre, in a recent interview on The Andrew Klavan Show, says politics are ruining sports and that most people are tuning out because of it.

When the topic of National Anthem protests came up, Favre agreed with Klavan that they have no place but said he hasn’t had any conversations about it with any present-day or former players.

“I guess the jury is out on whether it will be a good thing or not,” he said of the protests. “I think it’s created more turmoil than good.”

He said the games used to play a role in unifying the players but that’s no longer enough, and the National Anthem protests are turning fans away.

“I can’t tell you how many people have said to me, ‘I don’t watch anymore; it’s not about the game anymore.’ And I tend to agree.”

He doesn’t think standing for the flag should be connected to race issues.

“Something has to unify us, and I felt like the flag, standing patriotically — because Blacks and whites and Hispanics have fought for this country and died for this country. It’s too bad.”

Last year, Favre played a round of golf with then-President Donald Trump and later endorsed him for re-election, saying his vote was based on freedom of speech and religion, the second amendment, police and military.

“I’m the furthest thing from racist; I think I’m a pretty good guy who cares about other people as well, and ... I knew that it was going to create a firestorm, first of all playing golf with the president. I thought it was an honor playing golf with the president, regardless of who the president is,” he said in the interview.

He says the reaction from the endorsement is “a shame. It’s a shame it’s come to this.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wlbt.com/2021/04/15/brett-favre-says-politics-are-ruining-sports-protests-are-more-turmoil-than-good/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Another round of P-EBT benefits coming to eligible Alabama families
Another round of P-EBT benefits coming to eligible Alabama families
There's no more blowing smoke, medicinal marijuana will be legal in July. South Dakota is the...
Medical marijuana debate continues in Alabama Legislature
Committee advances lottery bill, keeps casino issue alive
Alabama Senate passes lottery, gaming legislation
Casino possible in Houston County
Donovan Jamirr Franklin - Rape 1st Degree and Two Counts of Sodomy 1st Degree.
Dothan police arrest student for rape at Dothan High

Latest News

Parents and children are paying tribute to Daunte Wright, who was killed by a police officer in...
Minnesota mayor blasts police tactics to control protesters
Georgia Attorney General to defend five lawsuits over the state’s new elections law
Georgia Attorney General to defend five lawsuits over the state’s new elections law
Actress Helen McCrory poses for photographers on arrival at the Evening Standard Theatre Award...
‘Harry Potter,’ ‘Peaky Blinders’ actress Helen McCrory dies of cancer at 52
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters loyal to President Donald Trump try to break...
Oath Keeper is 1st suspect to plead guilty in Capitol riot
Troy University trustee Lamar Higgins dies
Troy University trustee Lamar Higgins dies