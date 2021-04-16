Advertisement

Bill would ban state enforcement of federal gun laws

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Senate has backed legislation to make it a crime for local police officers to enforce any new federal gun restrictions.

Senators on Thursday voted 21-5 for the bill by Republican Sen. Gerald Allen of Tuscaloosa. It now moves to the Alabama House of Representatives.

The bill would make it a misdemeanor for an officer to enforce a new federal law or executive order that regulates firearms, ammunition, or firearm accessories.

Opponents of the bill argued that the U.S. Constitution already protects gun rights and that Republican lawmakers are going to get the state embroiled in a costly lawsuit that they will ultimately lose.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another round of P-EBT benefits coming to eligible Alabama families
Another round of P-EBT benefits coming to eligible Alabama families
There's no more blowing smoke, medicinal marijuana will be legal in July. South Dakota is the...
Medical marijuana debate continues in Alabama Legislature
Committee advances lottery bill, keeps casino issue alive
Alabama Senate passes lottery, gaming legislation
Casino possible in Houston County
Donovan Jamirr Franklin - Rape 1st Degree and Two Counts of Sodomy 1st Degree.
Dothan police arrest student for rape at Dothan High

Latest News

Georgia faces federal lawsuits over new voting laws
Georgia attorney general to fight 5 lawsuits over state’s new voting law
Alabama Senate advances bill on transgender girls in sports
Alabama Senate advances bill on transgender girls in sports
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with...
Brett Favre says politics are ruining sports; protests are ‘more turmoil than good’
House passes Aniah’s Law
Aniah’s Law passes in Legislature, will go on statewide ballot