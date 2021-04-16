Advertisement

Arizona dog survives fall off 200-foot cliff

By David Caltabiano
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEWEY, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK) – Simba’s happy place is in the car on the way to a campsite.

On Good Friday, the goldendoodle and his human parents went to Oak Creek Canyon.

Ruth and Wesley Wallace got out of the car to enjoy the view of the vista. Simba was out running with joy.

“Simba came from Ruth, full blast right up to me and jumped, and then cleared the rock wall and cleared all the cliff,” the dog’s owner Wesley Wallace said with a chuckle.

It’s easy to laugh about now, but at the time, Ruth Wallace thought Simba was gone.

“There’s nothing that you can do at that moment, just nothing really, just pray,” she said.

A search mission was launched before nightfall and Simba was found about 200 feet below.

The family used a hammock to bring the dog to safety.

“When my husband called me to say that (Simba) was alive, I couldn’t believe it at first, but it was just really just a miracle,” said Ruth Wallace.

After surgery in Phoenix, the four-year-old pup is recovering from his injuries.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another round of P-EBT benefits coming to eligible Alabama families
Another round of P-EBT benefits coming to eligible Alabama families
There's no more blowing smoke, medicinal marijuana will be legal in July. South Dakota is the...
Medical marijuana debate continues in Alabama Legislature
Committee advances lottery bill, keeps casino issue alive
Alabama Senate passes lottery, gaming legislation
Casino possible in Houston County
Donovan Jamirr Franklin - Rape 1st Degree and Two Counts of Sodomy 1st Degree.
Dothan police arrest student for rape at Dothan High

Latest News

Parents and children are paying tribute to Daunte Wright, who was killed by a police officer in...
Minnesota mayor blasts police tactics to control protesters
Georgia Attorney General to defend five lawsuits over the state’s new elections law
Georgia Attorney General to defend five lawsuits over the state’s new elections law
Actress Helen McCrory poses for photographers on arrival at the Evening Standard Theatre Award...
‘Harry Potter,’ ‘Peaky Blinders’ actress Helen McCrory dies of cancer at 52
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters loyal to President Donald Trump try to break...
Oath Keeper is 1st suspect to plead guilty in Capitol riot
Troy University trustee Lamar Higgins dies
Troy University trustee Lamar Higgins dies