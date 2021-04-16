Alabama Senate advances bill on transgender girls in sports

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama could soon become the next conservative state to prevent transgender girls from playing on female sports teams.

The Republican-dominated Alabama Senate on Thursday voted 25-5 for the House-passed bill that would prohibit K-12 schools from letting a “biological male to participate on a female team.”

If the House of Representatives accepts minor Senate changes to the legislation, it will go to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey for her signature.

More than a dozen states are considering restrictions on transgender athletes.

Supporters say transgender girls have an unfair advantage in competition.

Opponents say the bills are rooted in discrimination.

