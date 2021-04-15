Wellness Coalition launches Alabama campaign advocating breastfeeding

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Wellness Coalition celebrated the launch of an Alabama campaign advocating breastfeeding on Wednesday.

The coalition, along with local representatives, breastfeeding advocates and breastfeeding mothers held a launch event on the steps of the Alabama State Capitol.

Throughout the month of April, the Wellness Coalition says it will work to educate people on the benefits of breastfeeding and the importance of breastfeeding-friendly hospitals and workplaces. As part of this effort, life-size images of local moms breastfeeding their children will be placed in businesses and organizations in the River Region.

Delia Hasberry, REACH program coordinator for The Wellness Coalition, says the coalition is working in communities of Montgomery, Macon, and Lowndes counties to normalize breastfeeding. The hope is that more moms and babies can benefit from the positive health effects of breastfeeding.

“Numerous studies show that rates of breastfeeding are lower in non-Hispanic Black communities than in any other ethnic groups,” said Hasberry.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

● Fewer non-Hispanic black infants (69.4 percent) are ever breastfed compared with non-Hispanic white infants (85.9 percent) and Hispanic infants (84.6 percent).

● Black infants are 21 percent less likely to have ever been breastfed than white infants.

● Mothers ages 20 to 29 years are less likely to ever breastfeed (80.4 percent) than mothers aged 30 years or older (85.3 percent).

“Launching this campaign will allow women of color to see moms who look just like them, breastfeeding their child,” Hasberry added, “Representation plays an undeniable role in normalizing breastfeeding and will help educate mothers and their support systems about the health benefits for them and their babies.”

According to the CDC, babies who breastfeed have a lower risk of things like Asthma, eczema, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and more. Mothers who breastfeed their babies are also said to have a lower risk of breast and ovarian cancers, type-2 diabetes, and high blood pressure.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/04/14/wellness-coalition-launches-alabama-campaign-advocating-breastfeeding/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.