Toyota recalls Venza SUVs to fix air bag wiring problem

This Aug. 15, 2019 file photo shows the Toyota logo on a dealership in Manchester, N.H.
This Aug. 15, 2019 file photo shows the Toyota logo on a dealership in Manchester, N.H.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling nearly 280,000 Venza SUVs in the U.S. because a wiring problem could stop the side air bags from inflating in a crash.

The recall covers Venzas from the 2009 through 2015 model years.

Documents posted by U.S. safety regulators say wires to the air bag sensor in the driver’s side door can become damaged with regular use.

That could stop the side and curtain air bags from deploying when needed.

Toyota will inspect the wires and replace them if needed at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to start May 31.

