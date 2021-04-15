Advertisement

Texas students disciplined over ‘slave auction’ on Snapchat

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEDO, Texas (AP) - Students at a North Texas high school are being disciplined for their role in a mock slave auction they conducted on social media.

Civil rights activists tell the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that a group of students at a ninth-grade school campus in the Fort Worth suburb of Aledo set up a “slave auction” of Black classmates on Snapchat.

Aledo school Superintendent Susan Bohn said district officials learned more than two weeks ago of students cyberbullying other students based on their race. The district didn’t specify what discipline has been dealt out to the students.

Eddie Burnett, president of Parker County NAACP, said he plans to take up the matter with the Aledo Independent School District board.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Committee advances lottery bill, keeps casino issue alive
Alabama Senate passes lottery, gaming legislation
Donovan Jamirr Franklin - Rape 1st Degree and Two Counts of Sodomy 1st Degree.
Dothan police arrest student for rape at Dothan High
Sign outside the office of Dr. Tim Logan, the Ozark veterinarian charged with animal cruelty.
Woman whose video got vet arrested trusted him with her dog
Suspect in deadly Bramblett crash gets youthful offender status
Youthful offender status granted to teen in crash that killed Rod and Paula Bramblett
Geneva Missing: Grantham
Law enforcement confirm identity of body found in Holmes County

Latest News

Secy Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg make remarks in Brussels at the...
Blinken in Afghanistan to sell Biden troop withdrawal
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
US Capitol Police watchdog to testify on Jan. 6 failures
Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Ex-Minnesota cop faces hearing in shooting of Black motorist
Former medical examiner David Fowler, a witness for the defense, blamed George Floyd for his...
Defense expert blames Floyd’s death on heart trouble, not Chauvin’s restraint
Former medical examiner David Fowler, a witness for the defense, blamed George Floyd for his...
Calmer night of protests as Chauvin trial continues