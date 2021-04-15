Advertisement

Proposal in Alabama to up protection for Confederate statues

Proposal in Alabama to up protection for Confederate statues
Proposal in Alabama to up protection for Confederate statues(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A proposal to fine cities $10,000 a day for taking down Confederate and other longstanding monuments drew heated debate in a Alabama legislative committee.

The House Government Committee on Wednesday held a public hearing on the bill by Rep. Mike Holmes that would dramatically increase fines for violating the Memorial Preservation Act.

Current law levies a flat $25,000 fine, which some cities have paid as a cost of removing controversial monuments to other locations.

Holmes claims that the Civil War was not about slavery, a notion that is contrary to the widely accepted view that it was the root cause of the conflict.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/04/15/proposal-alabama-up-protection-confederate-statues/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Committee advances lottery bill, keeps casino issue alive
Alabama Senate passes lottery, gaming legislation
Donovan Jamirr Franklin - Rape 1st Degree and Two Counts of Sodomy 1st Degree.
Dothan police arrest student for rape at Dothan High
Sign outside the office of Dr. Tim Logan, the Ozark veterinarian charged with animal cruelty.
Woman whose video got vet arrested trusted him with her dog
Suspect in deadly Bramblett crash gets youthful offender status
Youthful offender status granted to teen in crash that killed Rod and Paula Bramblett
Geneva Missing: Grantham
Law enforcement confirm identity of body found in Holmes County

Latest News

Georgians recognize National Pecan Month
Georgians recognize National Pecan Month
Age is just a number: 81-year-old graduates from Alabama A&M, inspires others
Age is just a number: 81-year-old graduates from Alabama A&M, inspires others
Will South GA colleges require students to get a COVID-19 vaccine?
Age is just a number: 81-year-old graduates from Alabama A&M, inspires others
Age is just a number: 81-year-old graduates from Alabama A&M, inspires others
UAB works with rural communities to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations