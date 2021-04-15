PowerSouth Energy Cooperative and Southeast AlabamaWorks provide $1,000+ in scholarships

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Ten high school seniors were recognized on Wednesday afternoon by PowerSouth Energy Cooperative and Southeast AlabamaWorks.

The two agencies partnered together to recognize these students through a resume contest. Students from each of the ten counties served by Southeast Alabama Works submitted their highlight reel and those with the top resume from each county earned a $250 scholarship.

“It really helps them get through school, hopefully without debt,” Melanie Hill, Program Manager, said.

The top county resume students spent Wednesday afternoon together for individual panel interviews and heard professional success stories from a lineman, a nurse, a business professional and an engineer.

A luncheon followed where the overall resume winner was recognized. Greenville High School student Krupta Patel had the overall resume among all10 counties. She received an additional $1,000 scholarship.

“I think the whole process is going to help these students be prepared for their career,” Ann Carr, Executive Director for Southeast Alabama Works, said.

Business Council of Alabama CEO, Katie Boyd Britt, brought a keynote address. Sharing motivating and encouraging words to these students.

“Today we talked about not just successes because that’s so much what we focus on in life, but about failures and about getting back up and about kind of pushing forward in the face of adversity and the importance of that and how that really defines who you are,” Britt said.

These scholarships will go toward the students college of choice.

Below is a list of the Top 10 county resume students:

Kylie Gallapsie - Dale Co

Kaylee Ludlum - Henry Co

Lily Marchand - Crenshaw Co

Courtney Miller - Geneva Co

Aubrey Myers - Coffee Co

Ishika Patel - Barbour Co

Krupta Patel (Overall winner) - Butler Co

Gracie Sneed - Pike Co

Ross Wilson - Covington Co

Whit Woods - Houston Co

