Advertisement

Pfizer: 3rd COVID vaccine dose likely needed within 12 months

By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, you’ll likely need a third dose within a year.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla says people are likely to need a booster dose of the vaccine six to 12 months after their first round.

From there, it will be an annual re-vaccination.

Officials are still testing the timing of follow-up vaccine doses.

CVS Health Live: Race to Vaccinate

Watch now: CNBC's Bertha Coombs moderates a panel discussion with President and CEO, Karen S. Lynch from CVS Health, and Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, in a discussion around the race to vaccinate America.

Posted by CVS Health on Thursday, April 15, 2021

Bourla shared the news during a CVS Health live event posted to Facebook Thursday.

He also added that real-world data shows the Pfizer vaccine is effective against a worrying variant of coronavirus first seen in South Africa.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Committee advances lottery bill, keeps casino issue alive
Alabama Senate passes lottery, gaming legislation
Donovan Jamirr Franklin - Rape 1st Degree and Two Counts of Sodomy 1st Degree.
Dothan police arrest student for rape at Dothan High
Sign outside the office of Dr. Tim Logan, the Ozark veterinarian charged with animal cruelty.
Woman whose video got vet arrested trusted him with her dog
Casino possible in Houston County
Another round of P-EBT benefits coming to eligible Alabama families
Another round of P-EBT benefits coming to eligible Alabama families

Latest News

Chicago police release video from deadly shooting
Chicago police release video of deadly shooting
On the dotted line: Ashford's Lambert signs with Huntingdon
On the dotted line: Ashford's Lambert signs with Huntingdon
FILE - In this Tuesday, April 6, 2021 file photo, Jacob Perea, 7, left, and Juan Perea, 9, hold...
Video shows Chicago teen wasn’t holding gun when shot by cop
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast April 15, 2021
Derek Chauvin, the former cop on trial in the death of George Floyd, said he will not testify...
Defense rests without Chauvin testimony at murder trial