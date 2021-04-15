People share dog issue complaints, Geneva City Council listens

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - While many items were up for discussion, dog issues took up most of the Geneva City Council’s work session Wednesday afternoon.

“Humane,” “owner responsibility” and “accountability” were all often brought up when discussing the issues the city faces.

“Our ordinances in the past have not really covered stray dogs or have not defined vicious dogs or defined a leash law, they have several times to change it, but it really still just gave a definition and not an actual ordinance,” David Hayes, Mayor of the City of Geneva, said.

This is what city leaders feel a proposed dog ordinance will do.

“So, the ordinance will carry through what we’re trying to do as far as get the dogs off the street, get the cats off the street, places they are not supposed to be,” Mayor Hayes said. “Really try to make the owners responsible for their pets by doing it.”

The Geneva Police Department said they have received roughly 25 calls in the past month regarding stray cats and dogs. A few community members were present to voice their complaints. There have been three dog attacks reported over the last month.

Recently a man died in the city, his family claiming it was due to stray dogs. So far, the state forensics’ report in the case has not been released.

City leaders are looking at possible solutions to the problem, starting with this ordinance

“We’re trying to protect the citizens,” Mayor Hayes said.

Council members are expected to move forward with the ordinance at their next meeting Monday night.

A hot topic the council was not able to get to on Wednesday, the proposed bicycle ordinance. Mayor Hayes tells News Four they will host another workshop discussing that in the future.

