Advertisement

Maryland trooper shoots, kills teenager who had airsoft gun

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (AP) — The superintendent of the Maryland State Police says a trooper responding to a pair of 911 calls shot and killed a teenager who was pointing what investigators determined was an airsoft gun at the officer.

Superintendent Woodrow Jones II said Tuesday that the shooting occurred near the State Police barracks in Leonardtown.

Jones says the responding trooper encountered the 16-year-old Peyton Ham at a home and shot him after he displayed the weapon.

Maryland authorities say a state trooper shot and killed a 16-year-old armed with a knife and...
Maryland authorities say a state trooper shot and killed a 16-year-old armed with a knife and airsoft gun on Tuesday.(Dugan, McKissick and Longmore/CNN Newsource)

Jones says the trooper fired a second time when the teenager brandished a knife as he tried to get up.

Authorities say the teen was white, as is the trooper who shot him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Committee advances lottery bill, keeps casino issue alive
Alabama Senate passes lottery, gaming legislation
Donovan Jamirr Franklin - Rape 1st Degree and Two Counts of Sodomy 1st Degree.
Dothan police arrest student for rape at Dothan High
Sign outside the office of Dr. Tim Logan, the Ozark veterinarian charged with animal cruelty.
Woman whose video got vet arrested trusted him with her dog
Suspect in deadly Bramblett crash gets youthful offender status
Youthful offender status granted to teen in crash that killed Rod and Paula Bramblett
Geneva Missing: Grantham
Law enforcement confirm identity of body found in Holmes County

Latest News

At the beginning of the pandemic, many people became more sedentary, may have turned to food...
Study looks at weight gain during pandemic
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
Capitol Police watchdog says force needs a ‘culture change’
Georgians recognize National Pecan Month
Georgians recognize National Pecan Month
Age is just a number: 81-year-old graduates from Alabama A&M, inspires others
Age is just a number: 81-year-old graduates from Alabama A&M, inspires others
Will South GA colleges require students to get a COVID-19 vaccine?