Advertisement

J-Rod are done: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez have split

FILE - Alex Rodriguez, left, and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in...
FILE - Alex Rodriguez, left, and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 24, 2019. Lopez and Rodriguez told the “Today” show Thursday, April 15,2021, in a joint statement that they are calling off their two-year engagement.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — J-Lo and A-Rod are no longer J-Rod — officially.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez told the “Today” show Thursday in a joint statement that they are calling off their two-year engagement.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects,” it said.

“We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

The couple started dating in early 2017. They issued a statement in March that disputed reports they were breaking up.

The couple was given the nickname “J-Rod” three years ago after they landed on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Committee advances lottery bill, keeps casino issue alive
Alabama Senate passes lottery, gaming legislation
Donovan Jamirr Franklin - Rape 1st Degree and Two Counts of Sodomy 1st Degree.
Dothan police arrest student for rape at Dothan High
Sign outside the office of Dr. Tim Logan, the Ozark veterinarian charged with animal cruelty.
Woman whose video got vet arrested trusted him with her dog
Suspect in deadly Bramblett crash gets youthful offender status
Youthful offender status granted to teen in crash that killed Rod and Paula Bramblett
Geneva Missing: Grantham
Law enforcement confirm identity of body found in Holmes County

Latest News

At the beginning of the pandemic, many people became more sedentary, may have turned to food...
Study looks at weight gain during pandemic
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
Capitol Police watchdog says force needs a ‘culture change’
Georgians recognize National Pecan Month
Georgians recognize National Pecan Month
Age is just a number: 81-year-old graduates from Alabama A&M, inspires others
Age is just a number: 81-year-old graduates from Alabama A&M, inspires others
Will South GA colleges require students to get a COVID-19 vaccine?