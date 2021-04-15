Advertisement

Georgians recognize National Pecan Month

By Kiera Hood WALB
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tifton, Ga. (WALB) - April is National Pecan Month.

“A lot of people say it pee-can, a lot of people say pe-kahn. It’s really up to the consumer,” said Samantha McLeod with the Georgia Pecan Growers Association in Tifton. “The highlight for the pecan is of course the pecan pie.”

Whether you like them in your pies, ice cream or just a snack, the nut can be used in many different ways.

“South Georgia, middle to South Georgia is full of pecan growers,” said McLeod.

McLeod has seen some of the benefits of the nut and is excited to celebrate such a special month for pecan growers and lovers in our state.

“I have always loved agriculture, I have a passion for agriculture, I have a passion for pecans, " McLeod told WALB News 10.

Roy Goodson feels the same way. For him, pecans have been his livelihood for about 50 years.

“Since around 71 or 72, 75, since then, yeah,” Goodson said.

Goodson’s love for pecans dates back to his childhood, where he says it became something he developed naturally.

“See, I was raised on a farm that grew pecans,” said Goodson.

Goodson is hopeful that with the pecan becoming the official nut of Georgia, that more people will realize the many benefits pecans have to offer.

“I’m hoping it will put more emphasis on pecans and what they mean to the state of Georgia economic-wise, health-wise and otherwise,” said Goodson.

