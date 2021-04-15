Advertisement

Florida Legislature passes bill to make ‘Cocktails To-Go’ permanent

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - On Wednesday evening, the Florida Legislature passed a bill to make “Cocktails To-Go” permanent.

This would make to-go cocktails allowed from food service establishments, which would increase consumer convenience. It would also support businesses that were devastated by the pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated Florida’s hospitality businesses, and it will take years for them to fully recover,” said Jay Hibbard, Distilled Spirits Council of the United States senior vice president of State Government Relations. “Cocktails to-go has already proven to be a vital part of their survival during COVID-19 and will only provide increased stability in the months and years to come.”

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation issued an emergency order allowing restaurants to sell alcohol with to-go orders early last year. Gov. Ron DeSantis expressed his support for making the change permanent at a news conference last September.

The bill now heads to DeSantis’ desk for his signature. If signed, the bill will become effective on July 1.

Currently, more than 30 states plus the District of Columbia are allowing restaurants and bars to sell cocktails to-go. Ohio, Kentucky, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia have made this measure permanent. Other states are also considering allowing, extending, or making the cocktails to-go permanent.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.mysuncoast.com/2021/04/15/florida-legislature-passes-bill-make-cocktails-to-go-permanent/

