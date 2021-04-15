Fairly Cloudy Pattern Continues

SYNOPSIS – An active weather pattern continues, with fairly cloudy skies to continue for the end of the week and much of the weekend. A stray shower is possible Friday, with another rain-maker on the way for Friday night. A lingering shower is possible Saturday and Saturday night, but we’ll turn drier on Sunday.

TONIGHT – A few breaks, then mostly cloudy. Low near 53°. Winds N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, a stray shower is possible, especially during the midday hours. High near 69°. Winds N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low near 55°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Early showers, then partly sunny with a stray shower. Low: 55° High: 74° 20%

SUN: A few early showers, then partly sunny. Low: 53° High: 75° 30% early

MON: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 73° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 77° 10%

WED: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 76° 5%

THY: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 74° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10 kts. Seas offshore 2-43 feet.

