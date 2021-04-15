Advertisement

Fairly Cloudy Pattern Continues

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – An active weather pattern continues, with fairly cloudy skies to continue for the end of the week and much of the weekend. A stray shower is possible Friday, with another rain-maker on the way for Friday night. A lingering shower is possible Saturday and Saturday night, but we’ll turn drier on Sunday.

TONIGHT – A few breaks, then mostly cloudy. Low near 53°. Winds N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, a stray shower is possible, especially during the midday hours. High near 69°. Winds N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low near 55°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Early showers, then partly sunny with a stray shower. Low: 55° High: 74° 20%

SUN: A few early showers, then partly sunny. Low: 53° High: 75° 30% early

MON: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 73° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 77° 10%

WED: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 76° 5%

THY: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 74° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10 kts. Seas offshore 2-43 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Committee advances lottery bill, keeps casino issue alive
Alabama Senate passes lottery, gaming legislation
Donovan Jamirr Franklin - Rape 1st Degree and Two Counts of Sodomy 1st Degree.
Dothan police arrest student for rape at Dothan High
Sign outside the office of Dr. Tim Logan, the Ozark veterinarian charged with animal cruelty.
Woman whose video got vet arrested trusted him with her dog
Casino possible in Houston County
Another round of P-EBT benefits coming to eligible Alabama families
Another round of P-EBT benefits coming to eligible Alabama families

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast April 15, 2021
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 4-15
Cooler over the next few days
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 4-15
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 4-15
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast April 14, 2021