Dothan Wolves one win away from area title

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In its first season in Class 7A, Dothan High is just one victory away from an area championship on the soccer pitch.

“That’s all the motivation you need to play a first round, 7A playoff game in front of your fans,” said head coach Haley Williams. “It’s a remarkable feeling.”

At 6-3-1, the Wolves need a win Friday night over area foe Prattville to capture the area crown.

“We’ve really had no days off since October,” said senior Liana Shapiro. “We’ve just been conditioning and practicing every single day, two-plus hours. We’ve just been really focused.”

At the start of the season, many believed the Wolves wouldn’t be in this position. Dothan dropped its first two games before rattling of six wins in its last eight games.

“We just got off to a rough start and didn’t really have time to prepare,” said Shapiro. “That was definitely a big wake up call, that 0-2 start.”

“I think the 0-2 really showed us just how hard work is really going to pay off and if that’s something we want, that we truly have to come together and work hard to reach the goal of the season,” said senior Marion Greene.

The Wolves have found a good rhythm and a lot of chemistry along the way.

“The team comes out here and works very hard every day at practice,” said Greene. “We always have an intense practice. The team does a really good job of bringing all we have to practice and displaying that on the field in our games.”

But in order to win on Friday, they are in need of a chemistry lesson of sorts from their coach.

“Our quote deals with 212 degrees. Going from 211 to 212,” said Williams. “That’s boiling water becomes steam, steam powers a train. It’s going to take that one extra degree.”

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.