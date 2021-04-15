Advertisement

Cooler over the next few days

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – Showers and some thunderstorms will move through this morning. We will get a break in the rain for the afternoon, another chance of showers Friday. The clouds across the region will keep the temperatures cooler over the next few days, lower to middle 70s for afternoon highs through the weekend. We start to warm back up next week almost 80 degrees by Tuesday.

TODAY – Partly cloudy chance of rain. High near 73°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 60%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 53°. Winds NW 5-10

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy a few showers. High near 71°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph. 30%

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly cloudy chance of rain later in the day. Low: 55° High: 76° 30%

SUN: Mostly cloudy showers early. Low: 53° High: 75° 30%

MON: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 73°

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 77°

WED: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 80°

THUR: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 80°

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 85°

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts. Seas 2-4 ft.

